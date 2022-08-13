DUNEWEG, Mo. — One lane of East 7th Street in Duneweg is closed last this afternoon (8/12), following a gasoline spill.

It happened around 5:00 p.m. Friday.

The Duneweg Fire Department and crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation, responded to the gasoline spill on the eastbound lane of East 7th street, across from Casey’s convenience store in Duenewg.

Crews from MODOT say a semi-truck driver likely forgot to cap the gas tank after filling up, resulting in approximately 20 gallons spilling onto the roadway.

Sawdust was spread across a 1/3 of a mile of East 7th, to soak up the gasoline.

No injuries occurred from the spill.

The eastbound lane reopened around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.