GROVE, Okla. – A driver with a history of motor violations is accused of crashing a moving truck into a Grove business Monday afternoon and damaging surrounding businesses, according to Grove Police Chief Mark Morris.

Cody L. Coughran, 47, Grove, was arrested for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license, Morris said.

Morris said Coughran was treated and released from Integris Grove General Hospital.

“The U-haul truck came from behind Charlie’s Chicken (resturant) over a four-foot embankment and hit Re/Max,” said Grove Fire Chief Mike Reed said referring to the real estate company building.

The Re/Max building, a stucco and brick building located on Main Street, was unoccupied as well as two adjacent businesses that also sustained damage in the crash, he said.

The damage to the Re/Max building was “substantial,” Reed said.

The Re/Max building is next to a restaurant, which received minor damage, and a liquor store, which has some walls damaged, he said.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m.

Coughran has a history of drug and alcohol offenses and five previous criminal cases in Delaware County District Court for driving with a suspended licence, online records show.