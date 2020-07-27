U.S. Marshals in Florida arrest Bentonville man wanted for battery of a 3-year-old child

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Marshals arrested a man that was wanted for domestic battery of a three-year-old child.

The U. S. Marshals in West Palm Beach, Florida arrested Eduardo Martinez. Martinez was wanted by the Bentonville Police Department for battery of the three-month-old minor.

On Friday, July 24, the U. S. Marshals Service (Violent Fugitive Task Force) in Fayetteville was contacted by the Bentonville Police Department to take over the fugitive investigation of Martinez due to the fact that they believed Martinez had fled Arkansas to avoid capture.

The U. S. Marshals Service in Fayetteville developed information where Martinez may be at in Florida.

Florida U. S. Marshals Service was contacted and began looking for Martinez in the Miami and West Palm Beach areas.

On Monday, July 27, Martinez was found and arrested in West Palm Beach without incident.