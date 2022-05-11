FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are two weeks remaining until Josh Duggar’s scheduled sentencing in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court in Fayetteville for his December 2021 conviction on a pair of child pornography charges.

The last activity in the case took place nearly two months ago, when Duggar’s defense team filed a motion on March 18 requesting a delay in the scheduled sentencing. On March 24, Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted the motion, continuing the sentencing date from April 5 to May 25.

That defense filing stated that the delay would “provide additional time to pursue additional information and documentation,” and added that COVID-19 precautions had made it “more difficult scheduling meetings with Duggar than during ordinary times,” and that scheduling issues from unrelated cases “would be more easily resolved” for the defense if the delay was granted.

Josh Duggar’s lead defense attorney, Justin Gelfand. | Courtesy Photo

Despite that claim, the defense has filed no further motions or documents with the court. Defense attorney Justin Gelfand previously requested and received filing extensions on January 5 and February 17.

In January, Duggar’s team also filed a motion seeking an acquittal or a new trial due to its belief that Duggar was “deprived of significant constitutional rights” during his trial. The court has yet to issue a ruling on that motion.

The government submitted a final presentence investigation report as well as a sentencing recommendation on March 18.

U.S. Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Roberts spoke after Josh Duggar’s attorney, as the prosecution gets a second chance because they have the burden of proof. | Artist: John Kushmaul

On December 9, 2021, Duggar was unanimously found guilty of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

A look back at the events of the trial is available here.