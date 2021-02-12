Two Springfield men involved in Capitol riots surrender to the FBI

TOPSHOT – Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the US Capitol in Washington D.C on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two men from Springfield self-surrendered themselves to the FBI Friday.

According to a press release from the FBI, the men surrendered to FBI Agents pursuant to arrest warrants issued by the United States Court District of Columbia.

Michael Aaron Quick was arrested on federal charges of Restricted Buildings or Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading and Demonstrating in the Capitol Building.

Stephen Brian Quick was arrested on federal charges of Restricted Buildings or Grounds; Unlawful Activities on Capitol Grounds; Disorderly Conduct; Parading and Demonstrating in the Capitol Building.