Two SEK men arrested following overnight burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Two southeast Kansas men are in custody after they were discovered burglarizing a building Tuesday morning.

A deputy with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office noticed suspicious lights outside of a storage building south of Columbus around 2:30 A.M. When the suspects’ car left the property the deputy stopped the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects were found to have stolen thousands of dollars worth of metals, and caused even more in property damages. An exterior A/C unit was also damaged for it’s copper. This led to Zimmerman and Moore being arrested at the scene.

William Raymond Zimmerman, 35, of Columbus and Ernest Wayne Moore, 49, of Chetopa were both booked in the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Trespass with Moore also receiving a charge of Operating a Vehicle with Illegal Registration.