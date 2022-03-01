Six Kansas agencies have earned an award in all 11 years available.

WICHITA, Kans. — Two southeast Kansas law enforcement agencies are receiving state-wide recognition for their work in traffic safety initiatives and more.

The awards come from AAA Kansas which has issued them annually since 2011. According to AAA Kansas, these awards are presented to law enforcement agencies “for their efforts to successfully and cost-effectively foster and improve local traffic safety.” Agencies are scored in categories such as “education, emergency medical response, enforcement, and traffic engineering collaborations and solutions.”

Six of the agencies selected have earned the AAA Kansas Community Traffic Safety Award every year since 2011; two of these are the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Pittsburg Police Department. While not a part of this group, the Parsons Police Department did however earn a platinum award for their work as well.

Police chiefs and sheriffs will receive plaques for their department’s accomplishments in the coming weeks. Those being recognized by AAA Kansas for 2021 awards are: