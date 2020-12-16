Two Recovered Stolen Vehicles Lead to Arrests

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two separate weekend incidents in Vernon County lead to arrests and the recovery of two stolen vehicles as well as illicit drugs.

Sunday morning, Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in rural Milo, Missouri when the suspect vehicle fled.

The chase went into Jasper County where Jasper County Deputies were able to deploy spike strips and successfully stop the pursuit.

One female was taken into custody and suspected methamphetamine was located inside in the vehicle. The car was also noted to be stolen out of Kansas City, Mo.

The suspect has since been identified as 26-year-old Destiny Bisbee of Grandview, Mo.

Destiny Bisbee

The Courts issued a warrant for Bisbee charging her with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle and Resisting Arrest for a Felony. Bisbee is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $50,000 cash only bond.

That same afternoon, a Deputy with Vernon County checked on a stranded motorist on E. 54 Hwy in rural Nevada, Mo. only to find that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Springfield.

36-year-old Nathaniel Vonallmen, of Brighton, Mo, was taken into custody.

Nathaniel Vonallmen

Courts issued a warrant for Vonallmen charging him with Tampering with a Motor Vehicle. Vonallmen is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detectives executed a search warrant on the recovered vehicle and was able to locate suspected methamphetamine as well as multiple firearms.