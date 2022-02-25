Makaela Krebs

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Two Ottawa County students were named Thursday as Academic All-Staters.

Makaela Krebs, a student at Fairland High School and Eric Nguyen, a student at Miami High School will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence annual Academic Awards Celebration on May 21.

Krebs and Nguyen were just two of the top 100 high school seniors, selected from 397 nominations statewide, representing 75 schools.

“Makaela is the first Academic All-Stater from Fairland since 2000,” said Fairland School District Principal Jerry Johnson.

“Her classroom teachers and peers have the utmost respect and admiration for her work ethic and commitment to academic excellence,” Johnson said. “As a school, community, we are extremely proud of Makaela for her achievement of his honor.”

The Fairland senior is also this year’s Valedictorian and carries a 4.5 grade-point average.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” Krebs said.

Krebs plans to attend the University of Oklahoma.

“I still haven’t decided on a major,” Krebs said.

Nguyen joins a long list of Miami students selected as Academic All-Staters, said Pam Chaney, Director of Secondary Education Academic Principal.

As a first-generation college student Nguyen becomes the 26th Academic All-Stater for the school.

“We are so excited for Eric,” said Vicki Dismore, Miami High School Guidance Counselor.

To be counted as one of the top 100 students in the state of Oklahoma is quite an honor, she said.

“Eric has been preparing for life after high school for as long as I have known him and this is just one step,” Dismore said. “He is so deserving of this accomplishment.”

Since the award program’s inception in 1987, 3,600 high school seniors from 333 school districts have been named Academic All-State scholars.

David L. Boren, founder and chairman of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, describes the selection of the scholars as “Oklahoma’s most rigorous academic awards selection process.”

This year’s All-Staters scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with six recipients scoring a perfect 36. In addition, 28 of this year’s All-Staters are National Merit semifinalists, and one student is a National Hispanic Scholar semifinalist, according to a statement released by the foundation.

Academic All-Staters are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.

The awards ceremony will be televised statewide on May 28 and 29 by Oklahoma Educational Television Authority.