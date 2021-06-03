Two Ottawa CO detention officers arrested; Funneled drugs into jail

MIAMI, Okla. — Two Ottawa County detention officers have been charged after an investigation revealed they had smuggled illicit substances to inmates.

Detective Justin Berry with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Through jail calls and security footage, Detective Berry discovered that two detention officers were potentially assisting in bringing contraband to inmates.

With this evidence, Detective Berry called in both officers to interview where they eventually admitted to conspiring with inmates in the scheme.

The contraband that was smuggled consisted of tobacco, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

After presenting the case to the District Attorney felony warrants were issued to both of the officers as well as the inmates, and those that brought the contraband to the Sheriff’s office.

Kody Redden turned himself in and bonded on a felony warrant of conspiracy to bring contraband into jail.

Justin Hayworth turned himself in and bonded on a felony warrant of conspiracy to bring contraband into jail.