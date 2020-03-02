Two organizations team up to help animals in need

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Coffeyville Community College theater department and the city animal shelter team up to help their furry friends in the community.

Sunday’s adoption fair featured a puppy who recently starred in the theater department’s show “Curious Incident.”

The director of the show decided to give back, showing off the puppy and several other animals at this adoption event.

Coffeyville’s animal shelter says they are in need of the community’s support to help them reduce the amount of pets at their facility.

Brad Gray, Shelter Director, says, “Because we are doing absolutely everything we can for the homeless animals here in Coffeyville. We are finding the stray dogs, the dogs that nobody wants, the cats that nobody wants. We are finding them homes or we are finding them rescues.”

Ryan Mahannah, Director of Theater CCC, adds, “So when Brad was willing to let us borrow Sandy from the shelter to be in the show, we thought why not give the other dogs a chance to get adopted and get seen. We couldn’t put them all on stage, but we could get them all out here and let them have some fun.”

