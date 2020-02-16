Two organizations host a fly fishing skills event for locals to enjoy

NEOSHO, Mo. — Southwest Missouri fishing enthusiasts grab their tackle boxes to learn how to cast and make flies.

Mako Fly Fishers and the Missouri Department of Conservation held a fly fishing skills event at the Neosho National Fish Hatchery.

30 participants learned about fly patterns, how to tie flies, and how to cast.

For those teaching on Saturday, instructors say they enjoy sharing their passion of fly fishing with others.

Greg Edster, Mako Fly Fishers President, says, “Wish I could just be out there everyday doing it, but I love to share it. I don’t always share everywhere I go fishing, but I like to share the sport. I enjoy it.”

If people are looking for more practice, Mako Fly Fishers meet every first and third Wednesday evening at the Reddings Mill Fire Department.