Two More Arrested in Connection to Pittsburg Explosives Investigation

The following is a release from the Pittsburg Police Department:

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Continued follow up investigation by detectives into the criminal use of explosives incident in the 2100 block of S. Broadway St., in Pittsburg, on Monday morning, May 18, 2020, has resulted in two additional suspects being positively identified and arrested.

On Thursday morning, June 25, 2020, 24-year-old Jessie J. Doyen, of Pittsburg, and 34–year–old Christopher L. Steffey, also of Pittsburg, were identified has having direct involvement with the placement and use of the explosive device.

Both Mr. Doyen and Mr. Steffey were taken into custody without incident and were transported to the jail at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Both Mr. Doyen and Mr. Steffey were arrested for felony aggravated arson, felony criminal use of explosives and misdemeanor criminal damage, and are both being held in lieu of a $25,000.00 bond each.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing at this time. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other crimes, is urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (620) 231-1700, or at our automated tip line, (620) 231-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.