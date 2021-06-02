Two Missouri cities land on list of best spots for staycations

ST. LOUIS– While many of you are planning to take some sort of vacation this year there are about 33% of people that are deciding to stay home this summer. WalletHub released its report on
|Best Cities for Staycations
|Worst Cities for Staycations
|1. Honolulu, HI
|173. Columbus, GA
|2. Orlando, FL
|174. Garland, TX
|3. San Francisco, CA
|175. Newark, NJ
|4. Charleston, SC
|176. Chesapeake, VA
|5. Las Vegas, NV
|177. Montgomery, AL
|6. Portland, ME
|178. Aurora, CO
|7. Chicago, IL
|179. North Las Vegas, NV
|8. Seattle, WA
|180. Hialeah, FL
|9. San Diego, CA
|181. Chula Vista, CA
|10. Cincinnati, OH
|182. Fremont, CA
Source: WalletHub