Two men shot overnight in Pawnee County

PAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two men were shot overnight in Burdett, Kan.

The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance at around 1 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded.

Early Friday morning, at around 12:20 a.m., Pawnee County Communications received a 911 call after a man was shot at a house at 701 Elm St., in Burdett. Deputies from the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office, and EMS from both Burdett and Larned responded to the scene.

Before deputies arrived, dispatch was advised through another emergency call, that a second male shooting victim was identified at a house a block away from the first call. Investigators from the Edwards County Sheriff’s Office, the Hodgeman County Sheriff’s Office, the Larned Police Department, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal also responded to assist.

Investigators believe both victims were together when they were shot outside the house at 701 Elm St. The second man was able to run to a house northwest of the area to get help.

The first victim was a 51-year-old man from Burdett, who was treated for several gunshot wounds and was transported by EMS to a Wichita hospital. He is recovering from surgery and currently in serious condition.

The second victim, a 30-year-old man from Burdett, was taken to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital. He was treated for a gunshot wound, and has since been released.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to call the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 285-2211.

The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.