PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two men are in Crawford County Jail on multiple charges following a disturbance call in Pittsburg.

Davante Lamonte Brandon Bowman-Ragland, 21, and Jordan Issiah Hayes, 19, were both arrested in Pittsburg Tuesday. Both men arrested had active warrants but were also subject to multiple other charges given the circumstance of the arrest.

Davante Lamonte Brandon Bowman-Ragland

Jordan Issiah Hayes

When officers arrived at a residence in the 100 block of West 23rd St. in Pittsburg for a disturbance Tuesday, they found Bowman-Ragland with a handgun and Hayes. According to a release from Pittsburg Police, an Bowman-Ragland engaged an officer in an altercation as Hayes fled the scene.

While Bowman-Ragland was taken into custody without incident, Hayes was briefly pursued by officers until members of the Pittsburg Fire Department were able to alert the officers of where Hayes had ran. Firefighters with PFD just happened to be out flushing hydrants when they spotted the suspect fleeing. Hayes was then taken into custody.

Bowman-Ragland remains in Crawford County jail with a $6,000 bond on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Interference with Law Enforcement

Possession of Marijuana

Active Failure to Appear Warrant

Hayes, with an active warrant out of Crawford County, was also brought into Crawford County Jail. He is being held without bond.

This investigation is still ongoing and PPD asks if you have any information related to this incident that you contact them at (620) 231-1700.