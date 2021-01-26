Two Men Arrested Following Attack in Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Two men were arrested after Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a rural Baxter Springs home on Monday.

Around 9:30 A.M., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance after a woman had sustained injuries in a physical attack, where the alleged assailant is also suspected of discharging a firearm.

Richard Stark

In partnership with the Pittsburg Police Department, the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Richard Stark, was found at a home in Pittsburg a short time later. Cherokee County Deputies obtained a search warrant for the Pittsburg home and seized a handgun along with other evidence.

Richard Stark was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Assault, Criminal Threat and Criminal Damage to Property.

Also arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail was 19-year-old Kolby Stark, who is facing allegations of Obstructing Justice.

Kolby Stark

Local resources are available for those who experience violence from family members or loved ones.

Safehouse of Southeast Kansas can be reached at 1-800-794-9148 and can assist in providing victims and children with emergency housing. In addition, those seeking information on a Protection From Abuse or Protection From Stalking Orders can call 1-800-723-6953. In an emergency, dial 911.