Two local organizations come together to host Christmas Toy Drive for area children

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg Walmart and the Salvation Army joined forces on Saturday to ensure many kids have a merry Christmas.

Both organizations came together to host a Christmas Toy Drive.

Upon leaving the shopping center, customers dropped off monetary donations and gifts to be distributed to kids this holiday season.

This is the second toy drive event the Salvation Army has held this month, and they are looking forward to brightening up the holidays for children that need it.

Frances Mitchelson, Christmas Coordinator of Salvation Army, says, “There’s a great need in Crawford County, especially being one of the poorest counties in Southeast Kansas. We will serve almost 1,000 children this year with toys and gifts at Christmas.”

Many other Walmart locations and Salvation Army organizations across the nation also took part in a Toy Drive on Saturday.

If you weren’t able to stop by on Saturday, click here to find out how to donate.