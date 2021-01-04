Two killed in Joplin crash

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two Joplin residents are dead, while another is in police custody following a fatal car crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:56 P.M. Sunday, JPD responded to a crash near the 28th St and Connecticut Ave intersection in Joplin.

Rita Glasgow

Responding officers learned there was a Ford SUV traveling northbound on Connecticut Ave was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling westbound on 28th St at a high rate of speed.

The Silverado failed to stop at a stop sign on 28th St and Connecticut, colliding with the Ford SUV.

Both the driver and passenger of the Ford Terry Copple, 55, and Rhonda Copple, 48, respectively, died from crash related injuries.

The Silverado driver, Rita M. Glasgow, 30, of Joplin, was tranpsorted to a local hospital for serious injures but is now in the custody of the Joplin Police Department.

Investigators have since determined that Glasgow was driving while intoxicated, and was also in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time. The Silverado she was driving was also reported stolen.

JPD is currently seeking the following charges against Glasgow:

Murder in the 2nd Degree (2 Counts)

Driving While Intoxicated

Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Glasgow also had active felony warrants out of Jasper County for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The JPD Major Crash Team and Detectives are actively working the crash investigation and further details will be released once they become available