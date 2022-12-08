CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Two people are in custody after a woman shows up at a Joplin hospital this morning with multiple stab wounds.

49-year-old Steven D. Tyner of Columbus and 23-year-old Ivy Christine Simpson of Webb City are the suspects in the case.

Steven D. Tyner Ivy Christine Simpson

The victim reported she was stabbed multiple times at a property north of Galena and has since been released from the hospital.

Tyner was arrested on allegations of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, rape, possessing meth, and violating the Kansas Offender Registration Act. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says he’s a registered violent offender, after a 2007 conviction of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

Simpson was arrested on allegations of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

They are both in the Cherokee County Jail.