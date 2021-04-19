TWO FORMER QUAPAW TRIBAL LEADERS ARE INDICTED ON CHARGES OF EMBEZZLEMENT

According to the Quapaw post, Former Chairman John Berrey and former Secretary-Treasurer Tamara Smiley-Reeves allegedly misappropriated funds or were involved in misappropriating over 7 million dollars of tribal money.

There were a total of 18 indictments accusing the pair of embezzlement, conspiracy, abuse of office and a number of other criminal offenses.

Each indictment carries a possible 3 year prison sentence according to court documents.

Last summer, Berrey and Smiley-Reeves lost their bid for re-election by the tribe, and were replaced by Joseph Tali and Guy Barker.

Their first court appearance is scheduled for May 6th.