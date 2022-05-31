NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA — Two former Baptist pastors from Craig and Delaware counties are part of a report issued by the Southern Baptist Convention where church leaders are accused of sexual abuse.

One former pastor, Roy Edward Williams, of Vinita, plead guilty in U.S. District Court in Tulsa for sexually abusing five girls over a 16-year span, from 2002 to 2018. He is waiting to be sentenced, online records show.

The other incident occurred in 2009. Joshua Spires was arrested and charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay and sentenced to 10 years in prison within two months of his arrest.

The 205-page report lists leaders accused and convicted of sexual-related crimes.

“This list is being made public for the first time as an initial, but important, step towards addressing the scourge of sexual abuse and implementing reform in the Convention,” according to a prepared statement released by the Southern Baptist Convention.

“Each entry in this list reminds us of the devastation and destruction brought about by sexual abuse. Our prayer is that the survivors of these heinous acts find hope and healing, and that churches will utilize this list proactively to protect and care for the most vulnerable among us.”

“It is our hope that releasing this list places a spotlight on truth and transparency. Southern Baptists have made it clear that transparency in the area of sex abuse should be the norm,” the statement continues.

Roy Williams

Williams, 63, of Vinita, plead guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Tulsa to five counts of coercion and enticement of a minor in Indian Country and possession of child pornography.

He is the former pastor at Bunker Hill Baptist Church.

The abuse spanned 16 years from 2002 to 2018.

Williams confessed to sexually abusing the five victims and taking sexually explicit pictures of the victims.

One of the victims was under 12 years old, according to the plea agreement.

Williams has not been sentenced, but according to the plea agreement he faces up to 30 years and a $250,000 fine.

Joshua Spires

Spires, 41, is a lifetime registered sex offender now living in Odessa, Texas.

He was a 28-year-old paster of the First Baptist Church in Jay when he was charged with 10 counts of lewd molestation involving a 15-year-old girl, according to court documents filed in August 2009. Less than two months later Spires plead guilty.

The married father began to tell the victim he loved her when she was in the seventh grade and he was her youth pastor.

The sexual contact assaults occurred “every Sunday” the victim was at church in Spires’ church office about an hour before services began. During some of the assaults, the victim’s father was helping prepare for services.

Spires told authorities he sent about 50 sexually explicit text messages to the victim. His obsession with the victim escalated to making threats to harm her and her boyfriend.

“Spires stated that he had nothing since his wife, kids, and girlfriend all left him, and he didn’t like it” that the victim and her boyfriend were happy, the affidavit states.