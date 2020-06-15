UPDATE: Cherokee County Murder Suspect Caught

Update

The following is a release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office:

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A Columbus man has been arrested and is facing Capital Murder charges stemming from a double murder in rural northwestern Cherokee County.

Around 8:30 Sunday morning, Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a location near Northwest 19th and Cardinal Lane, where the bodies of 27-year-old Blaze Swank and 20-year-old Kylan Shook were discovered. Both victims had been shot.

“Our detectives, along with agents from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, conducted dozens of interviews and served search warrants throughout the day Sunday, which led us to seek an arrest warrant for Mark Gerald Hopkins II,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II

Cherokee County Attorney Jake Conard obtained an arrest warrant for Hopkins late Sunday evening, charging him with Capital Murder.

“Around 3:00 this morning, Hopkins was located near Fairland Oklahoma. Despite his attempt to flee on foot, he was apprehended and is now being held in the Ottawa County Oklahoma Jail, pending extradition back to Kansas,” according to Sheriff Groves.

Original

Two Dead in Shooting in Northwest Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation continue to investigate the homicide deaths of Blaze Swank, age 27, of rural Scammon and Kylan Shook, age 19, of Pittsburg. Both were discovered early Sunday morning in rural Cherokee County near Northwest 19th and Cardinal Lane.

“Our office was contacted at approximately 8:30 a.m. and responded to the scene, where investigators remain as they continue to process for evidence. In addition, investigative teams are interviewing family and friends of both victims as we work toward determining what events led up to their deaths,” according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact law enforcement at 1-800-KS-CRIME, 620-429-3992 or by texting 888777. Just type ‘tip cherokee’ followed by the information.