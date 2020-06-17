Two Car Crash in McDonald County Leaves One Dead

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — A northwest Arkansas man is killed in a two car crash in McDonald County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened around 2:20 AM Tuesday on MO-43, two miles north of Southwest City.

Odani Roblero-Morales, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas was riding in a van with two other people. The van they were in failed to yield going west and drive into the path of a semi going north, causing the crash.

Roblero-Morales was pronounced dead on the scene. The two other people in the van were moderately injured and taken to a Rogers hospital.

The driver of the semi involved was not injured.

