Two businesses fail Neosho PD alcohol compliance check

NEOSHO, Mo. — In working toward keeping alcoholic beverages out of the hands of underage individuals, the Neosho Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check Friday evening 1/29/2021, with the goal that every licensed liquor establishment be checked for compliance. 22 of the 24 businesses that were checked passed.

The businesses that successfully passed the compliance check are:

• Neosho City Golf Course 1850 Clubhouse Rd.

• Loves Travel Store 12009 E. Hwy 86

• Smoke for Less 1104 W. Harmony

• Dollar General 600 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Kum & Go 15679 Kodiak Road

• El Charro’s 3101 Lusk Dr.

• Kum & Go 16140 Hwy 59

• El Caballo De Ora 1170 S. Neosho Blvd.

• King Food Saver 1000 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Casey’s General Store 930 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Wildcat Corner 817 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Walgreens 880 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Workman’s Mini Mart 722 W. Spring St.

• Main Stop 320 E. Main St.

• Corner Store 301 W. Coler

• Yes Way 738 E. McKinney

• Sam’s Cellar 101 N. Wood St.

• Oak Tree Mart 2211 Oak Ridge Dr.

• Walmart Super Center 3200 Lusk Dr.

• Aldi’s 2551 Lusk Dr.

• Beverage Shoppe 1039 S. Neosho Blvd.

• Maria’s Mexican Restaurant 915 S. Neosho Blvd.

The businesses that failed the compliance check are:

• White Oak Station 11966 E. Hwy 86

• Indian Springs Brewing Company 109 E. Main St.

Individuals at both these establishments were issued criminal citations for Selling Alcohol to a Minor.