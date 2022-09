DELAWARE COUNTY – The bodies of two individuals were found alongside a highway, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department confirmed on Tuesday.

The bodies were found near Oklahoma 28 and 395 Road around 6:30 p.m., said Delaware County Sheriff Captain Brandon Houston.

An automobile was found near the bodies, he said.

“It’s all under investigation,” Houston said. “We don’t know their identities, if they are male or female, how they died or how long they had been there.”

Story developing…