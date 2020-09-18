Two Arrests Made in Joplin Catalytic Converter Thefts

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two suspects are in JPD custody for their involvement in catalytic converter thefts.

On Tuesday, September 15th, a JPD officer located a stolen Jeep Cherokee at Eagle Ridge Apartments at 617 W. 25th St. in Joplin. The Jeep was confirmed stolen out of Shannon County, Missouri.

When the officer approached the stolen vehicle the male driver exited and fled but was apprehended later. He has since been identified as Aaron K. Wright, 30, of Joplin.

Aaron K. Wright

Wright was arrested for Tampering with a Motor Vehicle in the 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest and Violating an Ex-Parte Order of Protection.

Further investigation conducted Wednesday, the 16th, led JPD detectives to 419 N. Walnut Ave. in Joplin. Here, authorities found numerous stolen catalytic converters and evidence showing that Pamela Sims, 58, had been purchasing the stolen converters.

Pamela Sims

Sims was arrested with charges for Stealing (felony) sent to the Jasper County Prosecutors Office.

So far, JPD has taken a total of 45 reports of thefts or attempted thefts of catalytic converters in Joplin.