Two Arrested on Drug Charges in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. –Two individuals from Kansas are in Joplin City Jail on drug related charges following an investigation by the Joplin Police Department.

On Wednesday (July 22), Detectives with JPD were conducting a follow up at the Home 2 Suites hotel at 3000. S. Rangeline Rd. During their investigation, they contacted Morgan L. Wilkins, 26 of Parsons, Kansas, in a black 2019 Nissan Altima in the parking lot.

Wilkins had an active warrant for her arrest and was taken into custody. In her arrest, Wilkins was found to have 84 grams of methamphetamine in her possession along with a 9mm handgun and over $3,000 in cash. Wilkins was also on probation for a previous conviction of a controlled substance from another state.

Another vehicle in the same lot was occupied by Tremanye M Darkis, 41 of Columbus, Kansas, and an acquaintance of Wilkins. Darkis had a felony warrant out of Placer County, California for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transport, or sell of a controlled substance and possession of ammo by a felon.

Investigators found Darkis to have several bags of marijuana that were packages for distribution. He also had over $3,000 in cash and other items of drug paraphernalia in his possession.

Both were transported to Joplin City Jail. Wilkins on active warrant and charged with Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. Her bond is set at $10,000 cash only. And Darkis on his active warrant and charged with Trafficking Drugs in the 2nd Degree, Delivery of Marijuana and charges of being a Fugitive from another state. His bond was also set at $10,000 cash only.