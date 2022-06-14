MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kans. — Two people from Independence were arrested Monday night following a call for a car in a ditch.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene at US Hwy 160 and US Hwy 75 west of Independence, for a report of a car in a ditch and its female driver stumbling out with another car parked nearby. The caller told dispatch that after checking on drivers they said they did not want police assistance.

When deputies arrived they identified the woman as 65-year-old Daylene Walls and her friend, 75-year-old Steven Simmons and promptly began their investigation into what appeared to be DUI.

During their investigation, Walls reportedly refused to comply and resisted her initial arrest going so far as to slap one deputy while stating she would not go to jail. She was finally placed in custody without further incident. Simmons was also taken into custody for interference with an investigation by arguing with Deputies and attempting to prevent them from taking Walls into custody.

Both subjects were taken to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections where a search warrant for Walls blood was obtained shortly after. She was then booked on charges of DUI, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Investigation.