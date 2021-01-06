Two arrested in Lamar drug bust

LAMAR, Mo. — Two Lamar residents are in police custody and facing multiple drug related charges following a drug bust Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Lamar Police Department along with Barton County Sheriff’s Department, and ODET assistance, served a narcotic search warrant at the 1800 block of Grand in Lamar.

During their search, authorities found methamphetamine, marijuana, and evidence of illegal drug distribution.

Amanda Comer was charged with delivery of a controlled substance. Jacob Comer was charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance.