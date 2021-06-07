Two arrested in connection to drive-by shooting & horse killing

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Two men have been arrested following a multiple-incident investigation involving a drive-by shooting.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office received a call of property damage at a home near Moundville, MO over Memorial Day weekend. An arrow was shot through a window along with multiple windows being broken out, and a horse being killed.

The second incident occurred early June 2nd at a residence on E Mission Rd. that involved multiple shots being fired at the home.

Believing the incidents to be connected, investigators served two search warrants at two separate Nevada homes on June 3rd. Authorities say they recovered evidence that lead to the arrest of two residents of the town.

Joshua Leer was arrested involving the first incident and has been charged with Stalking 1st Degree, Harassment 1st Degree and Property Damage 1st Degree. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash only.

Joshua Leer

Chase Leer, the son of Joshua Leer was arrested for the second incident and has been charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon – Shoot At/From Vehicle at a Building/Person, Armed Criminal Action and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. His bond has been set at $500,000 cash only.

Chase Leer

“This was a reckless and dangerous act that could have hurt or killed someone, so we are grateful that no one was injured during the shooting.” Sheriff Jason Mosher

Both Joshua and Chase are being held in the Vernon County Jail.