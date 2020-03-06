Two arrested in Carthage in drug bust

CARTHAGE, Mo. — On Thursday, the Ozarks Drug Enforcement Team and Carthage Police Department served a Search at 718 East 2nd in Carthage.

Victoria Crow

Detectives seized 65 grams of suspected Methamphetamines from the residence.

ODET arrested Victoria Crow, 26 years of age, for Possession with Intent to Distribute and Hector Lopez Ruiz, 31 years of age, for Possession with Intent to Distribute. Ruiz was also put on a detainer for ICE.

The charges above are currently pending with the Jasper County Prosecutors Office.