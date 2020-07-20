Two arrested for vehicle theft at Motel 6 in Joplin; victim’s vehicle still missing

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two men have been arrested for stealing a car at gunpoint on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at the Motel 6 in Joplin.

On Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 11:51 A.M., officers responded to Motel 6 at 3031 S Rangeline Road for a

report of a vehicle theft in progress.

Upon arrival, officers contacted the victim who reported that 3 males pulled in behind him in a separate vehicle. One male suspect got out and pulled a handgun and demanded the victim exit his vehicle. Another male suspect got into the victim’s vehicle, a 2006 Ford Fusion, and drove away. The other two suspects fled from the scene in their vehicle prior to officers arriving.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop at the Eagle Stop convenience store at 3504 S. Rangeline Road. The driver, Jacob Scribner, age 32 of Joplin, was placed under arrest and is currently being held in the Joplin City Jail.

At 11:19 P.M. later that day, officers were investigating a report of suspicious activity at the I-44 westbound rest area when they located another suspect from the robbery/vehicle theft. Tre Ackerson, age 26 from Webb City, was taken into custody on active warrants and transported to the Joplin City Jail.

During the investigation, both Scribner and Ackerson were positively identified as the suspects in the robbery and vehicle theft at Motel 6.

On July 20th, the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed the charge of Robbery in the 1st Degree againstAckerson and Scribner and warrants for both were issued with no bond.

The victim’s vehicle, a black 2006 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate DP3Y6E is still currently listed as stolen. If you see this vehicle, you are encouraged to contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 or your local law enforcement agency.