Two arrested, drugs seized in Nevada raid

NEVADA, Mo. — Two people are in custody following a drug raid in Nevada.

After an investigation, Vernon County authorities executed a search warrant Wednesday at a home located on W Hickory St. in Nevada.

Two people were charged and taken into custody after the raid along with 3/4 pounds of suspected methamphetamines that were seized.

The suspects were identified as 41-year-old Bobbie Bradley of Kansas City and 34-year-old Andrew Daniels of Nevada.

Bradley faces drug trafficking charges and is being held in the Vernon County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bod. Daniels has been charged with Possession of a Control Substance and is being held on a $25,000 bond.

Vernon CO Sheriff, Jason Mosher: “Our team did an excellent job throughout this investigation and our overall mission of keeping drugs out of our county.”

