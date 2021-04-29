Two arrested, charged with Armed Robbery at Joplin Kum & Go

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two suspects are in custody after an attempted armed robbery at a local gas station.

Officers with the Joplin Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery Wednesday evening at the Kum & Go at 5002 S. Main in Joplin.

Allegedly, the male suspect approached the clerk, brandishing a knife and demanded money. The clerk was able to flee unharmed with the male suspect fleeing from the store also and entering the passenger seat of a Ford Focus with a female driver.

The Focus was observed fleeing northbound on Main Street. A responding JPD officer located the suspect’s vehicle and was able to stop it near 27th and Main.

The male passenger was positively identified as the robber and was placed under arrest. He was identified as Robert S. Castro, 24, of Joplin. The female driver was also placed under arrest and found to be intoxicated. She was identified as Madison L. Shores, 22, of Carthage.

Officers found prescription meds and marijuana in Shores’ posession.

Charges were submitted to the Newton County Prosecutors Office for Robbery in the 1st Degree for Robert Castro. Charges were submitted to the Jasper County Prosecutors Office for Driving While Intoxicated and Possession of a Controlled Substance for Madison Shores. The clerk was not harmed during the incident.