Two arrested after Pittsburg pursuit, methamphetamines discovered

One of the suspects just arrested Monday for his role in a drive-by shooting

PITTSBURG, Kans. — Two Pittsburg men are in custody after a chase in Pittsburg early Friday morning.

Around 1:15 A.M. Friday, an officer with the Pittsburg Police Department spotted a red 1997 Jeep Wrangler believing it to be associated with a recent theft.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop on the Wrangler the suspect’s immediately began feeling from the officer heading east on Rouse St. in Pittsburg later heading southbound. It was here that the officer observed one of the occupants throwing out a plastic bag from the passenger’s side window onto the 1000 block of E. 5th St.

An additional officer with the PPD joined the pursuing officer southbound on Rouse St. to Centennial St where the Wrangler then headed westbound. Deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the pursuit even deploying a tire-deflation device on Centennial St. in front of the Meadowbrook Mall. The Wrangler avoided the device and continued onto the Ron’s IGA parking lot and then through the mall lot as well, coming out onto S. 220th St. / Langdon Ln. traveling southbound.

This chase continued southbound on 220th St. to Pichley’s Chicken Annies with the Wrangler moving onto US-69 Hwy. back to Pittsburg where the Wrangler avoided another tire-deflation device at Centennial St. and proceeded northbound.

A third device was able to connect with the Wrangler on US-69 to K-126 Hwy. / 4th St. eventually slowing the vehicle down to where authorities could order the suspects out. Both occupants were removed without incident and taken into custody.

The driver has been identified as 24-year-old William F. Johns II, of Pittsburg, and the passenger was identified as 30-year-old Zachary R. Winemiller, also of Pittsburg.

The Jeep Wrangler was towed and subsequently searched revealing illegal drugs, believed to be methamphetamine. The plastic bag that was ejected out the window in Pittsburg was also recovered and is believed to be methamphetamine also. The total combined weight of the methamphetamine was approximately 65 grams. While being booked at the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, a plastic bag containing methamphetamine was found on Winemiller’s person.

Johns was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, felony avoidance of a tire-deflation device, felony theft of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of stolen property. He is currently being held in lieu of a $28,000 bond.

William F. Johns II

Winemiller was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felony interference with law enforcement, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and for violations of parole through the Kansas Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond.

Zachary R. Winemiller

Winemiller was previously arrested Monday, June 14th, 2021 for his involvement with the reported drive-by shooting incident in Pittsburg which is still under investigation.

The investigation into this pursuit and narcotics arrest is ongoing at this time.