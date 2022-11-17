JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities.

Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s oldest non-profit dating back to 1905. The organization has helped families in troubled times for over 100 years. The Association was a founding member of the United Way of Southwest Missouri and Southeast Kansas.

The partnership between the Catholic Charities of Southwest Missouri and the Regional Health & Welfare Association will allow the organizations to provide one month of rental or mortgage assistance, utility assistance, and other additional emergency support to local residents in the Carl Junction, Joplin, and Webb City area. The goal is to keep at-risk families safely housed and prevent homelessness.

To access this assistance, interested persons are encouraged to contact the Catholic Charities’ Joplin office at 417-624-3790 and complete a screening.