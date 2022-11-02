JOPLIN, Mo. — Recognition for a longtime volunteer.

Charlie King has spent the last 65 years on the board of Big Brothers and Turnaround Ranch.

At Turnaround Ranch, a building was named in King’s honor. The gymnasium is now the “Charlie King Recreational Facility”.

“I think Wes Ogden said in the ceremony, you know, he is the epitome of a great man. He has done so much for this community and impacted the lives of children in so many different ways. Not just at Turnaround,” said Vicky Mieseler, Ozark Center. Turnaround Ranch.

“Seeing the need of those children at risk. Not many opportunities have been available over those early years. And a lot of those young people were just forgotten or left to whatever risk there happened to be. And so it’s important to me to see those needs. But mostly to meet those needs as best we can,” said Charlie King, Volunteer.

“Turnaround Ranch” unveiled the new signage at the ceremony.

To help celebrate, some of King’s family members came in from around the country, and even the world. A granddaughter came to town from Africa.