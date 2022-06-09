JOPLIN, Mo. — Amongst other topics at Thursday’s MSSU’s Board of Governors meeting was the approval of a tuition increase for the coming 2023 fiscal year.

A revenue budget of $75.3 million was adopted for FY 2023, with financial aid and scholarship expenses accounting for $13.7 million of that amount – leaving a net operating expense budget of $63.2 million. Compensation and benefits – $35 million – represents 56% of this net operating budget.

Also a part of the deliberations was the approval of a 3.4% tuition increase of $8.80 per credit hour.

Two longtime members of the Missouri Southern State University faculty were also approved for emeritus status, according to the school’s release. They were:

Dr. Conrad Gubera , former professor of sociology that retired in 2021 after 54 years with the university

, former professor of sociology that retired in 2021 after 54 years with the university Dr. William Kumbier, professor of English that retired in 2020 after 31 years

“They were giants in their departments,” said Dr. Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute of International Studies.

“Dr. Gubera taught more than 30 different courses in Social Sciences, advised hundreds – if not thousands – of sociology majors, and drove countless numbers of students in university vans to conventions in the United States,” Stebbins added. “Dr. Kumbier was regarded as the heart and soul of the English and Philosophy Department. He was a passionate teacher, a dedicated scholar, and loved watching students flourish.”

The tenure and promotion of 13 faculty members was also announced, that information can be found below:

Dr. Diana Allan, Music Department, tenure

Dr. Alla Barry, Biology, promotion, full professor

Dr. Christine Bentley, Art & Design, promotion, full professor

Dr. Otto Borchert (posthumous), CIS, tenure

Dr. Will Delehanty, International and Political Affairs, promotion, full professor

Dr. James Donelson, Chemistry, promotion, full professor

Dr. Amy Gates, English, promotion, associate professor

Dr. Katie Kilmer, Biology, promotion, associate professor

Dr. David Penning, Biology, promotion, associate professor

Dr. Victoria Rhodes, Biology, tenure

Dr. David Sharlow, Music, promotion, full professor

Dr. Carla Smith, Kinesiology, tenure and promotion, full professor

Dr. Zak Watson, English, promotion, full professor

“The group of individuals who were awarded tenure and/or promotion today have demonstrated that they are committed to their students and MSSU in teaching, scholarly activity and service,” said Dr. Lisa Toms, provost and vice president of academic affairs. “We are proud of their accomplishments and look forward to their continued success.”