Trunk or treats and other free events for kids in and around Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. – Looking for a free event to bring your child to this Halloween season? Here is a list of trunk or treats, costume contests and more for the whole family in and around Joplin:
- Wildwood’s Spooktacular Trunk or Treat
- “A family friendly evening out with the staff and residents of Wildwood Senior Living. Trunk or treating will be located on both sides of our building! So bring your little ones and join in on the fun!”
- October 29, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.
- 3002 South John Duffy Drive, Joplin, MO
- Twentyfourelite Halloween Trunk-or-Treat
- October 29, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- 530 S Northpark Ln, Joplin, MO
- Neosho Trunk or Treat Cruise Night
- “This cruise is for kids of all ages. Bring out those hot rods and cruisers for a night of cruising and trunk or treating in the local parking lots along the Neosho Boulevard. Kids of all ages are invited to dress up and enjoy the evening.”
- October 29, 7 – 10 p.m.
- Neosho Blvd, Neosho, MO
- 5th Annual Great Boo Fest Cruise In
- “Kids come out and see us in your favorite costumes and Trunk or Treat with our cruisers. We will have award prizes for the Best Dressed Ride, Best Dressed Cruiser and overall Best Halloween Themed Display. Kids Costume Parade with prizes for the best by fan vote… As always it is a free for everyone event. Music, contests, fun and more. A very family friendly show with lots of cars, trucks, motorcycles and rat-rods.”
- October 16, 5 – 8 p.m.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3118 S Rangeline Rd, Joplin, MO
- 2021 Old Fashioned Hayride
- “The event will feature many family-friendly activities, including a hayride, making s’mores, yard games, and a movie in the park. S’mores kits will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring sticks to roast their marshmallows over the bonfires. The Salvation Army will be on hand providing hot cocoa to event guests. During the event, we’ll be showing a movie on our giant inflatable screen.”
- October 15, 7 p.m.
- McClelland Park, 4400 McClelland Boulevard, Joplin, MO
- Carthage Community Trunk or Treat
- “The event is FREE and open to all children in the community 12 and under.”
- October 26, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Carthage High School parking lot, 2600 S River St, Carthage, MO
- Carl Junction’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat
- “Join us for the 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat outside the Carl Junction Community Center! Come dressed up to snag some candy from area businesses, Teddy Bear Mobile will be set up for ‘make your own stuffed animals’, and there will be food trucks!”
- October 29, 5 – 7 p.m.
- Carl Junction Community Center, 303 N Main, Carl Junction, MO
- Hideout Trunk or Treat
- “All ages are welcome! Trunk or Treat will start at 1 PM and will go until all the candy runs out! Put on your best Halloween costume! Bring your family, friends, kiddos, neighbors… and come on out for a SPOOKY FUN FILLED DAY!”
- October 30, 1 – 4 p.m.
- Hideout Harley-Davidson, 5014 S Main St, Joplin, MO
- Halloween Costume Contest
- No entry fee, three age categories, must enter the contest by October 28th 10 p.m.
- October 30, 2 – 5 p.m.
- Front Page, 5557 N Main St Rd, Joplin, MO
- Halloween Drive-Thru Event
- “From 5:00PM – 7:00PM, you’ll find candy passers lining the parking lot, in costume!”
- October 29, 5 – 7 p.m.
- Ryan Miller’s State Farm’s office, 1824 E 7th St, Joplin, MO
- Heritage Halloween Howl
- “Bring the kiddos in their Halloween costumes and get a FREE JOHN DEERE TOY!”
- October 23, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Heritage Tractor, 404 S Prosperity Ave, Joplin, MO
- St. Mary’s Trunk or Treat
- Trunk or treating, games, activities, food for sale
- October 28, 6:30 p.m.
- St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 3035 S. Central City Road, Joplin, MO
- Forest Park Church Trunk or Treat
- Candy, treats, costume contest and prizes, non-food treats for those with food restrictions
- October 31, 3 – 5 p.m.
- Forest Park Church, 725 S Highview Ave, Joplin, MO