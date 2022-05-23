Driver pulled from the vehicle by fire crews from Carl Junction

The single occupant of a white Dodge Dakota pick-up truck is taken to a Joplin hospital after crashing into a power poll west of Joplin, MO.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A pick-up truck traveling west on Belle Center fails to curve with the two lane road and crashes into a power poll.

The single-vehicle accident happened just after 6:00 p.m. this evening (5/23) at the intersection of Belle Center Road and Central City Road.

When fire crews with the Carl Junction Fire Department arrived on the scene, they worked to get the female driver out of the vehicle and into an ambulance.

The driver of the Dodge Dakota, who was the only occupant of the truck, was taken to a Joplin hospital with unknown injuries.

The accident did not disrupt power to residents in the area, because the poll that was struck only held a data transmission cable.

Traffic became backed up on both Bell Center Road and Central City Road as the power poll was removed, and debris from the wreck was cleaned up.

For nearly two hours, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Missouri Highway Patrol worked to control the flow of traffic at the intersection.

No other vehicles were involved in accident.