Trout Season Festivities Begin in the City of Neosho

On Sunday, March 1st at 6:30 A.M. the City of Neosho kicks off the opening day of trout season at Hickory Creek.

Neosho is the only city in Missouri that has a White Ribbon trout stream flowing 2.5 miles through town. It’s home to Brown and Rainbow Trout as well as Bass and Gogali.

“If this park was anything else, it would probably be a trout park. It just happens to belong to the City of Neosho,” says Neosho Parks and Recreation Superintendent, Clint Dalbom.

In the morning, city leaders brought donuts and coffee for visitors. They hope to carry on this tradition for years to come.

“Anytime we can bring people into the city, it helps the economy. Hopefully, we can build on this in the future.”

More than twenty anglers attended the event including Oklahoma resident, Clifton “Kip” Green. He came to Neosho to fish with his nephew and brother-in-law.

“I love Missouri especially the fish, creeks, and lakes. You can tell that the people who came today, all love to fish too,” Green explains.

Many Neosho residents believe Hickory Creek is a best-kept secret for trout fishing and has the same classification as Bennett Springs and Roaring River State Parks.

“There’s been a trout opener at Roaring River forever and a lot of people drive to Roaring River. It’s a beautiful park but here we got something a little bit closer. I’ll fish every day here if I could,” Dalbom says.

Trout season occurs from March 1st through October 31st. Anglers of all ages are welcome. Any Missouri resident between the ages of 16 and 64 must own a fishing permit unless they qualify for any of the exemptions listed at the Missouri Department of Conservation website.

Below are important links about Missouri fishing requirements: