Tropical Smoothie Cafe holds fundraiser to support a local resident with cancer

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Southwest Missourians eat lunch in Webb City to help out a local resident.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Webb City held a fundraiser on Saturday for Leslie Sparlin of Joplin.

Leslie was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer a year ago.

While eating lunch, guests could donate to her medical expenses as well as write words of encouragement for her.

Since many know Leslie and her family, staff say it felt like the entire community came out to support.

Robb Good, Tropical Smoothie Cafe Owner, says, “We knew the community would respond, and so we just wanted to open up the cafe as an opportunity for them to come in and help out. They could get a good lunch and help out the Sparlin family. It’s a great feeling.”

The Webb City store donated 100% percent of sales between 11 A.M. and 2 P.M. to the Sparlin family.