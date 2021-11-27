Tristate Model Railroaders host model train show and swap meet

JOPLIN, Mo. — Hundreds of local train enthusiasts came out to the Joplin History and Mineral Museum Saturday.

The Tristate Model Railroaders held a model train show and swap meet.

Train lovers brought their layouts, while vendors were also on hand to swap and sell components of their layouts.

Admission cost four dollars for adults, with children 12 and under getting in for free.

All money raised will benefit the museum.

“It’s for people of all ages,” said volunteer Buddy Yockey. “The kids love this.”

One of the highlights of the show was a train set made almost entirely from 3D printing.

Creators say over 1,800 hours went into that the production of that set over the course of COVID-19 lockdowns.

