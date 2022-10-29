JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin got into the Halloween spirit today.

The “Trick or Treat the Trail” event took place on the hospital campus this afternoon.

Kids had the chance to dress up and walk an outdoor trail lined with thirty different booths.

Different hospital departments decorated and ran the booths for the event, while other hospital employees were dressed up passing out candy.

This provided a safe daytime trick or treat environment for kids and also a weekend opportunity to celebrate Halloween.

“I think it just shows that, the community can come together everyone come out for a fun time, I think we’ve had a lot of good contributions from our staff and the different booths and everything, just to see a different side and have a great time and a hectic time,” said Tyler Sturgeon, VP of Finance, Mercy of Joplin.

Leaders at the hospital estimate several thousand people attended today’s event.