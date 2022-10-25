CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — While most 6-year-olds are focused on costumes and candy right now, Sophia Bullington from Carl Junction is collecting food for her annual Halloween food drive.

It’s called, “Trick or Treat so Kids Can Eat.”

Donors can give shelf-stable cans and boxes, or donate cash, which she and her mom spend on more groceries.

“So food. We just keep it in the back of the trunk. Last year we had to do two trips because there was so much food,” said Sophia Bullington, CJ Food Drive.

This fundraiser brought in lots of food last year, they already have quite a bit, right along with $600 in cash.

Donations will go to the Carl Junction schools’ “Backpack Program.”

You can contribute to the food drive through the school, it runs through October 31st.