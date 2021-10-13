Trial underway for Webb City man facing child sex crimes

WEBB CITY, Mo. — The second day of trial has wrapped up for a Webb City man charged with multiple counts of child sex abuse.

The trial for Daniel Chavez began yesterday with jury selection, opening statements and the state presenting evidence. Then earlier today, the state continued to present evidence before wrapping up its case early this afternoon.

Court is scheduled to resume tomorrow.

Chavez was arrested by U.S. marshals in 2019. He’s charged with 12 counts in Jasper County — including Child Molestation, Statutory Sodomy, Attempted Statutory Sodomy and Furnishing Pornography to a Minor.