JAY, Okla. — A jury trial for a Delaware County man accused of torturing and raping a woman begins Monday.
Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord faces multiple sexual-related charges ranging from first-degree rape, kidnapping, maiming, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the July 2021 assault.
He also faces a charge of possession of firearms after conviction.
Opening statements are expected to begin Monday afternoon after a jury is seated.
District Judge Barry Denney will preside over the trial.
Trial testimony is expected to show Atkins:
- Used a rope to tie the victim to a tree for six hours and a noose around her neck.
- Attempted to drown the victim and bashed her head onto rocks.
- Tied the victim to a chair and injected her with methamphetamine.
- Beat the victim with metal bars.
- Sliced the victim’s neck with a butcher knife.
Atkins remains in custody at the Delaware County jail.