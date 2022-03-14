JAY, Okla. — A jury trial for a Delaware County man accused of torturing and raping a woman begins Monday.

Jake Atkins, 26, of Colcord faces multiple sexual-related charges ranging from first-degree rape, kidnapping, maiming, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon stemming from the July 2021 assault.

He also faces a charge of possession of firearms after conviction.

Opening statements are expected to begin Monday afternoon after a jury is seated.

District Judge Barry Denney will preside over the trial.

Trial testimony is expected to show Atkins:

Used a rope to tie the victim to a tree for six hours and a noose around her neck.

Attempted to drown the victim and bashed her head onto rocks.

Tied the victim to a chair and injected her with methamphetamine.

Beat the victim with metal bars.

Sliced the victim’s neck with a butcher knife.

Atkins remains in custody at the Delaware County jail.