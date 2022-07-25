JAY, Okla. — A Delaware County man charged with fatally shooting his wife will go to trial in late October, almost two years to the date he was arrested for her killing.

John Hackathorn, 54, of Zena is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with murder in the first degree – deliberate intent in the November 2020 death of his wife, Mary Ann Hackathorn, 60.

Hackathorn’s trial was set for Oct. 24 before Associate Judge Jennifer McAffrey.

Hackathorn confessed to a family friend and authorities to fatally shooting his wife four times in the chest. The couple had been married 15 years, according to court testimony.

911 Call to Delaware County Sheriff’s Department

Grove veterinarian, Dr. Kathryn Dunaway-Knight testified during Hackathorn’s preliminary hearing in October the suspect “said ‘I killed Mary.’”

An autopsy report shows Mary Hackathorn died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and stomach and listed the manner of death as a homicide.

Knight said during the previous hearing the victim had expressed fears for her safety to her as early as April 2018.

“John had threatened to kill her (Mary) with a golf club,” Knight said in an earlier court hearing. “She (Mary) sounded like she was in sheer terror.”

Online court records show Mary Hackathorn had filed for divorce in April 2018 and no divorce was ever granted.

The suspect told Delaware County law enforcement that he killed the victim and wanted to kill himself, court testimony showed.