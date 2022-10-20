JOPLIN, Mo. — A trial is set for April 2023, for Kip Johnson, 46, a former gymnastics coach and owner of Amplify Gymnastics in Joplin. Johnson was charged in February 2021, after one of his students reported having sex with Johnson at Johnson’s home during 2018 and 2019.

The juvenile was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center in Joplin after someone had reported the case to the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline. The child reportedly gave police specific information about Johnson’s bedroom that included the color of sheets on Johnson’s bed. Joplin Police Detectives served a search warrant at Johnson’s house and say the bed sheets matched the child’s description.

Johnson is charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and furnishing pornographic material to a juvenile.

Police say the child started exchanging messages with Johnson via text and social media asking the child to send sexually explicit images and videos of the child to Johnson. The child also reported receiving sexually explicit images of Johnson during that time.

The case is set for a two-day jury trial beginning April 11, 2023. Johnson remains free on a $10,000 surety bond and is monitored by the Court’s E-Hawk Program. E-Hawk is a monitoring system that uses the defendant’s electronic device to keep track of him.